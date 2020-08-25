Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,470.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,380.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

