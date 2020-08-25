Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,380.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

