Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.