Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,470.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,380.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.