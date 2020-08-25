Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 1,992.73

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.73 ($26.04).

BNZL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In other Bunzl news, insider Peter Ventress bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, for a total transaction of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,282.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,937.05. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 21.76 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,317 ($30.28). The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12749.4891078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.