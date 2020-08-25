Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT at €40.93

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($48.24).

HLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €40.26 ($47.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.29.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

