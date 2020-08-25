Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 566.20

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

BAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

LON BAB opened at GBX 277.90 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.26.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 8262.0007908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,928.26). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,944.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

