Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

