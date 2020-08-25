Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

