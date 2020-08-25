Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Triple-S Management stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $460.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
