Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $460.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

