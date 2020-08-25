TheStreet Upgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to C

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

