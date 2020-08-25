Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Wix.Com stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 365,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

