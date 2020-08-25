Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

