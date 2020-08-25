Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 207.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 182.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.