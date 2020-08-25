BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

