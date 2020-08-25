Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $30.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

