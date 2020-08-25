CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.23. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

