Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,059 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AptarGroup by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

