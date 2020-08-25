Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

