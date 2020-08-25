Amalgamated Bank Has $892,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

