Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,933 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,583,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.