Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.