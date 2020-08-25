Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,414 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $8,754,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.