Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,768 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 98.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

NYSE:XPO opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

