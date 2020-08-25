Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

