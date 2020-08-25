Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,951. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.