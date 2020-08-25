Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $12,322,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at $72,853,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,330,421 shares of company stock valued at $84,373,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.