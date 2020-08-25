Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,209 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.47. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,831. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

