Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

