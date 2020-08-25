Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,618 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.