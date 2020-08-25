Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Regency Centers stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

