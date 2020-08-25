Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

