Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

