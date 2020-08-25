Synovus Financial Corp Invests $412,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 261.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

NYSE:WNS opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.