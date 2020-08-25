Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,591.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,641 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

