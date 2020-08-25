Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,093,000 after purchasing an additional 485,346 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

