Synovus Financial Corp Sells 40,793 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,793 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,755,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,928,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

