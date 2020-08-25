Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 74,203 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 702.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76.

