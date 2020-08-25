Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.