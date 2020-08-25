Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,109,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

