Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aecom by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.