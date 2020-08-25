Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,141 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $448.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.52, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average is $362.94. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $458.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $44,624,979. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

