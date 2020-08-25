Synovus Financial Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4,305.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

