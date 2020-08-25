Synovus Financial Corp Has $485,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after buying an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,591,000 after buying an additional 578,808 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after buying an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,927,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,767,000 after buying an additional 649,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after buying an additional 953,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.