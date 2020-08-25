Synovus Financial Corp Has $488,000 Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $218.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,325,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,937 shares of company stock worth $20,319,733. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

