NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 35.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 19.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1,203.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 365,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.33 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,469.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

