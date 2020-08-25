Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 561,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

