Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,525 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

