Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,253 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

