Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Best Buy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,695 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Best Buy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.